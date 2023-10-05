Alan Shearer posts four-word reaction on social media after Kieran Trippier receives PL POTM nomination

Alan Shearer has posted his reaction on social media to the news that Kieran Trippier has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award after an outstanding run of form for Newcastle United.

Shearer responded on X after the right-back was one of seven names put forward for the award, alongside the likes of Mo Salah, Son Heung-min and Ollie Watkins.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kieran Trippier more than played his part as Newcastle recovered from a slow start to the campaign. The 33-year-old provided four assists during September, including a hat-trick of assists in the 8-0 win over Sheffield United.

Alan Shearer lauds Kieran Trippier after award nomination

And of course, he produced a brilliant performance on Wednesday night as Newcastle blew Paris Saint-Germain away in the Champions League. He set up one goal in the 4-1 victory, and it was his free-kick which led to Dan Burn doubling Eddie Howe’s side’s lead.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Obviously, that display will not have contributed to his nomination. But it highlights how impressive he has been in recent weeks.

Certainly, Alan Shearer was in no doubt that Trippier deserves to be up for the award…

Newcastle star has proved to be an amazing signing

Trippier has had such a massive impact on Newcastle since his move from Atletico Madrid. It appeared to be a massive gamble for the right-back to move to Tyneside as the Magpies looked set to battle relegation.

His move gave Newcastle a massive lift. He drove the standards up. And his move probably had an impact on those who followed him through the St James’ Park door over the rest of that particular window.

Newcastle have not looked back. And in less than two years, they are taking PSG apart in the Champions League.

Certainly, many Newcastle fans are going to look back on Trippier’s move in years to come as a real turning point for the club.