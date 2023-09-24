Although West Ham United may feel slightly hard done by to have lost to Liverpool, Jarrod Bowen put in another fantastic display.

Covering the clash at Anfield for Sky Sports, Kevin Phillips was impressed by the 26-year-old.

West Ham manager David Moyes will wonder how his side didn’t take the lead in the opening minutes.

Only a piece of brilliance from Alisson Becker denied Tomas Soucek from scoring the opening goal.

Michail Antonio had a good chance as well, but the hosts made them pay for missing those chances.

Nayef Aguerd’s clumsy challenge on Mohamed Salah saw the hosts awarded a penalty.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The Egyptian stepped up and converted the spot kick, but West Ham weren’t out of the contest.

Jarrod Bowen equalised for West Ham before half-time, finally finding a way past Liverpool star Alisson.

The England international was impressive again but couldn’t prevent his side suffering back-to-back league defeats.

Bowen stars for West Ham in Liverpool defeat

Describing the goal on Sky Sports, Phillips said: “What a magnificent header by Bowen, a stooping header, he gets in front of Van Dijk, who does not know where he is.”

Unfortunately, the second half wasn’t quite as close as the first, with the hosts putting away their chances.

Darwin Nunez couldn’t convert a couple of decent chances before scoring a much more difficult effort.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota completed the win at Anfield poking home Virgil van Dijk’s knockdown.

David Moyes will be frustrated that his side has lost a bit of momentum in the league in the past couple of weeks.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

They dispatched Backa Topola as they got their Europa League campaign underway on Thursday.

Bowen was rested with the Liverpool game in mind and may feel hard done by he didn’t win a penalty for West Ham after being brought down by Alexis Mac Allister.

He played his part for the Hammers and will be looking forward to helping his side get their Carabao Cup campaign underway against Lincoln City.