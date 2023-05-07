Sky pundit says £90k-a-week Tottenham man was dominated in the air yesterday











Pundit Stephen Kelly wasn’t impressed with Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison’s ability in the air yesterday.

Kelly was covering Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Soccer Saturday.

It was once again the Harry Kane show, with the England striker delivering the goods once again.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs edged a close encounter against a Crystal Palace side who have rallied under Roy Hodgson.

The visitors had their share of chances throughout the game, although Fraser Forster wasn’t tested too often.

Despite their brilliantly technical attacking players, Palace also threatened from set pieces.

Kelly wasn’t impressed with Richarlison’s presence in the air, as he struggled to help Tottenham defensively.

The £90,000-a-week forward wasn’t helped by trying to mark one of Palace’s most intimidating aerial threats.

The Brazilian has scored 12 league goals with his head in the Premier League.

However, he appears to be keener on getting on the end of crosses from his teammates than the opposition.

Kelly unimpressed with Tottenham forward Richarlison in the air

While covering the game on Soccer Saturday, Kelly said: “Palace have been the much better side this second half, they’ve come out really on form.

“A few things that Tottenham have to change, Richarlison is marking [Joachim] Andersen from set plays, and every time the ball comes in Andersen’s getting the better of him.”

Joachim Andersen is one of Crystal Palace’s biggest threats from crosses and corners.

For Richarlison to be matched up against him in the air seems like poor planning from Tottenham.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Brazilian was given the opportunity to play as a centre-forward yesterday with Harry Kane.

He didn’t do too badly, although Kelly later suggested he may be dropped next week.

Richarlison hasn’t had the start to life in north London that he would have liked.

The club as a whole haven’t been in the best place since his arrival and that will certainly be a factor.

He’ll be hoping Daniel Levy appoints a new manager this summer who can get the best out of him.

Whether that’s possible while still accommodating Kane and Son Heung-min in their preferred roles is yet to be seen.

If Spurs can get him firing, they’ll have one of the most lethal front lines in the league next season.

Show all