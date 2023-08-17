‘Wonderful’ £50m star had wanted to join Tottenham this summer as Chelsea now open talks

Brennan Johnson is open to leaving Nottingham Forest this summer, and had favoured a move to Tottenham Hotspur with a host of Premier League sides keen on his signature.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that Chelsea have now held initial talks about signing the Wales international.

Photo: by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brennan Johnson may be one player who moves in the final couple of weeks in the transfer window. The Times reports that Brentford have previously made two bids for the 22-year-old.

Johnson had favoured Tottenham move

Meanwhile, West Ham and Tottenham also want Johnson. And Chelsea have also made an initial move after Michael Olise decided to snub the chance to move to Stamford Bridge, and instead signed a new contract at Crystal Palace.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest want £50 million for Johnson, having already snubbed bids of up to £40 million from Brentford.

Interestingly, The Times adds that Johnson had favoured a move to Tottenham. Presumably, the word ‘had’ alludes to the fact that Chelsea have now entered the race, and may have left the forward with food for thought.

Certainly, Chelsea’s interest will leave Tottenham with a decision to make. It may be now or never for them if they hope to snatch Johnson from the City Ground.

Johnson made an impressive impact in his first year in the Premier League last season, scoring eight times as Steve Cooper’s men kept themselves up.

He could certainly be a smart signing for Spurs, who, of course, sold Harry Kane last week. It says a lot that at least a fifth of the teams in the Premier League want to secure his signature.

He is a ‘wonderful‘ prospect who is only going to improve. And it will disappoint a lot of Tottenham fans if he now moves to Chelsea – particularly if he fancied joining Spurs.