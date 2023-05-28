Sky pundit blown away by 29-year-old Tottenham man vs Leeds United today











Pundit Clinton Morrison was seriously impressed by Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane on the final day of the season.

Covering the game on Soccer Saturday (28/5 4:34pm), Morrison couldn’t believe how quickly Spurs started.

With less than two minutes on the clock, Harry Kane delivered what could be a decisive blow in the battle to avoid relegation.

Tottenham have really struggled in recent months after the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Performances were dropping off when the Italian was still in charge, but their Champions League dreams collapsed soon after he left.

The one shining light throughout the campaign has been Harry Kane.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Only Erling Haaland’s ridiculous debut season at Manchester City has denied him another Premier League golden boot.

Morrison was impressed with Kane’s latest league goal for Tottenham as he continues to close down Alan Shearer’s record.

He loves a goal on the final day of the season as he converted past Joel Robles to score on the final day for the sixth time in his career.

Morrison impressed with Kane’s goal for Tottenham

Commentating on the opening goal of the game, Morrison said: “It’s 1-0 to Tottenham and it’s Harry Kane again. Leeds are playing five at the back, it’s poor defending.

“The ball’s not dealt with by Pascal Struijk, goes to Pedro Porro, he cuts it back to Harry Kane and the finish past [Joel] Robles is outstanding from Harry Kane.

“Side foot finish, it’s 1-0 Tottenham.”

Although Son Heung-min actually got the assist, Pedro Porro’s anticipation was critical to the goal.

He potentially could have had a second before half-time, but a poor first touch let him down.

The season can’t come to an end soon enough for Spurs, although there’s plenty to sort out before the summer.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham are still without a manager and sporting director.

Ange Postecoglou has been discussed as a potential replacement although nothing concrete has progressed as of yet.

Harry Kane’s future is going to be a big talking point this summer as well.

His contract expires next summer and it doesn’t look like he’s close to signing a new deal.

Kane’s latest Tottenham goal impressed Morrison and the rest of the Soccer Saturday panel.

It will only make him an even more tempting prospect to potential suitors this summer.

