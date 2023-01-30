Sky journalist shares what source close to Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal has said











Sky Sports journalist Kyle Walker has shared what a source close to the Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur deal has just said live on air.

Antonio Conte was seemingly close to bringing in a new wing-back in Porro after Spurs held talks with Sporting over the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Tottenham had reached a verbal agreement with the Portuguese giants and Porro was set to fly to London today.

But the move is now hanging in the balance after David Ornstein reported this morning that Sporting have gone back on the previous agreement and the deal is now off.

There is seemingly still some hope for Spurs though as Romano claims that talks will continue today to try and resolve the issues.

Now, Walker has shared what a source close to the Porro deal has said about the chances of him completing a switch to north London before tomorrow’s deadline.

What source close to Porro deal has said about Tottenham switch

The journalist shared the update on Sky Sports News this morning and claims Porro’s proposed move to Spurs isn’t off just yet.

“We’ve been told by a source close to the deal that it is not off, but it is not on yet either. The player is said to be ready to complete the move,” he said.

“He appeared to say his goodbyes to the fans after the game on Saturday. People watching the game will have seen that and seen the reactions from him and to the crowd as well. But as things stand, it’s currently hanging in the balance.”

It seems vital that Spurs manage to sign Porro before tomorrow’s deadline as their weaknesses at right wing-back have been evident all season.

The 23-year-old has registered 11 assists and three goals for Sporting this season, suggesting that would be a significant upgrade on both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

It may now come down to the player pushing for the move, as he clearly said his farewells to Sporting fans after a 2-0 loss to Porto on Saturday.

