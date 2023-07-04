Sky journalist shares fresh update about Arsenal and Romeo Lavia live on air

Arsenal are among a number of clubs linked with a move to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, but Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth claims he has heard otherwise.

The Gunners have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea already, while West Ham United skipper Declan Rice is widely expected to be the next midfielder to come in.

Arsenal could yet need another man in the middle of the park this summer, and Lavia has been heavily linked. Sheth, however, claimed live on Sky Sports that the Gunners actually have no interest in him.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal target Romeo Lavia had a fantastic season at Southampton last campaign.

The Belgian, still only 19 years old, was arguably the shining light in what was an otherwise dull season for the Saints which saw them get relegated.

Lavia is almost guaranteed to leave Southampton this summer, and The Times claimed yesterday that Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in the midfielder who is valued at £50 million.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, however, claimed that he has been told Arsenal actually hold no interest in the Saints midfielder.

He said live on air last night: “Lots of talk about Romeo Lavia from Southampton, being linked with a huge array of clubs in the Premier League.

“As it stands, this is the only information I’m getting – I’m not dispelling anyone else’s journalism, this is the only information I’m getting – as it stands, the interest is not there from Arsenal.

“Of course, that can change depending on what Arsenal will do with their midfield.”

TBR View:

Assuming Declan Rice becomes an Arsenal player, the Gunners will have him, Kai Havertz, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the middle of the park.

Among those names, Xhaka, Partey and Lokonga could all be sold, while Elneny is not going to be the first choice.

That leaves the Gunners with just Rice, Havertz and Jorginho, which is simply not enough options for Arteta in a season where he’ll have to deal with Champions League football as well.

Lavia would be a very good backup for Rice in that number six role, but if he’s not a target, we’re sure someone else is.