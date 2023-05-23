Sky journalist says Spurs want 44-year-old director with 'heavy focus on data'; he's ready for new challenge











It looks like Tottenham Hotspur have identified Arne Slot as their top pick for manager and are seemingly closing in on him.

Should all the speculation be true, then that’s one big task Spurs are seemingly close to getting done.

Next for Tottenham is the vacancy of sporting director, with plenty of names having done the rounds of late.

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now provided an update on Tim Steidten.

The 44-year-old is currently out of work, having left previous employer Bayer Leverkusen in March.

Plettenberg took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim Spurs are eyeing him for their sporting director role.

In addition, Steidten is reportedly “ready to take over a new challenge next season”.

However, Tottenham are not the frontrunners at present, added Plettenberg.

Two other Premier League clubs are apparently “more advanced” in discussions for the former midfielder.

Our view

Steidten would be a good shout for Tottenham, as he has a good track record at Leverkusen.

He is credited as having played a key role in the acquisitions of several top talents at the club.

These include Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong and Piero Hincapie.

Steidten, who has also been linked with Chelsea, reportedly ‘puts heavy focus on data when it comes to finding players’.

There was also speculation linking Liverpool and Steidten earlier this year, which the Liverpool Echo covered.

The Liverpool-based outlet also noted how ‘Leverkusen place a huge emphasis on data in their scouting’.

However, Tottenham are reportedly lagging behind in the race for Steidten.

We’ll see what happens in the coming days and weeks. Hopefully they can turn it around if they’re still keen.