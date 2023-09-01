Sky journalist now thinks Tottenham might sign 23-year-old ‘very, very late’ tonight

Tottenham Hotspur could sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher today but it would happen right in the final moments of the transfer window.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridges who provided the latest information about the 23-year-old.

Tottenham have left themselves plenty to do going into the final hours of the transfer window.

They’ve improved their squad over the past two months but there are still gaps they’d like to fill.

Another forward is wanted and Brennan Johnson is their desired target in that area.

Several midfielders are also linked with exits such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

To replace those players, Tottenham now want to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side haven’t yet given the 23-year-old the green light to make the move.

But given their incredible spending this summer, they might not be able to turn down a decent bid from Spurs.

Tottenham could sign Gallagher late in the window today

Speaking live on Sky Sports, Bridges said: “There has been talk about Conor Gallagher potentially coming in. Spurs and Chelsea do not usually do business, there is a big rivalry, but there has been interest.

“That is one to keep an eye on very, very late. But here is the big if, if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves the club. There is interest from Atletico Madrid, interest from Fulham.

“So, it sounds like it could go right to the wire in many of these deals.”

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

If Tottenham do sign Conor Gallagher, he would be another great option to play alongside James Maddison and Yves Bissouma in midfield.

He’s already an England international and has plenty of potential and looks like a sensible addition.

Whether rivals Chelsea are keen to do business with them today is yet to be seen.