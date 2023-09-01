Report: PL club have made last minute approach to sign Brennan Johnson as Tottenham close in

Tottenham are said to be closing in on the signing of Brennan Johnson.

Ange Postecoglou is supposedly set to get his man, but it wouldn’t be a Tottenham transfer story if there wasn’t a last-minute twist.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Brentford have made a late play to get Johnson.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, it does sound as though Spurs will still get their man.

The Bees accept that the Welsh attacker may be out of their reach, and they also acknowledge the fact that Tottenham are a bigger club with more pull and financial might.

Tottenham know what it’s like to have a late deal hijacked in the transfer market – Luis Diaz and Willian anyone? But it sounds as though there’s no real danger of that happening this time around.

Johnson is seemingly set on a move to Spurs, and, as we have heard in the past, Forest probably wouldn’t be keen to sell to Brentford in any case as they see them as direct rivals.

It wouldn’t be transfer deadline day without a bit of late drama at Tottenham, but it sounds as though this deal won’t be hijacked at this point.

It may just be a matter of time before Tottenham are able to officially announce they’ve signed Johnson, while Brentford will have to look elsewhere if they want to bolster their frontline.