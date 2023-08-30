Everton interested in £17.5m West Ham player who once left Pep Guardiola ‘very impressed’

Everton have West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet on their list of transfer targets as the Toffees approach a massive couple of days in the transfer window.

That is according to the Daily Mail, which notes that Sean Dyche’s side are admirers of the Ivorian, who he previously managed at Burnley.

Maxwel Cornet has had a frustrating time since moving to West Ham for £17.5 million last summer. He arrived at the London Stadium off the back of a spell with the Clarets in which he scored nine league goals, coming agonisingly close to helping keep the club in the top-flight.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Injuries prevented him from really challenging for a regular spot in the West Ham side last season. And he has only made one substitute appearance in the Premier League so far this term.

Everton have Cornet on list of targets

So perhaps he may get the chance to be reunited with Dyche before the deadline.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Daily Mail was asked about whether someone like Cornet could be on Everton’s radar. And the response was that the 26-year-old is indeed on the Toffees’ wishlist.

It is not clear whether Everton could look to make a move before the deadline. Clearly, it has been incredibly hard for the club to spend money this summer. And the Hammers are surely not going to be willing to lose much money on what they paid for Cornet.

Everton are potentially in the position where they have to take a gamble. And Cornet is someone who can play up front – which is something the Toffees desperately need.

If he can stay fit, he can be outstanding. Pep Guardiola previously admitted that he was ‘very impressive‘.

And Everton are surely going to be seriously considering rolling the dice on some targets before the deadline passes.