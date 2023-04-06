Sky journalist has just shared whether West Ham will sack David Moyes before Fulham match











Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol has now shared what he’s heard about West Ham United manager David Moyes’s future.

Speaking on Sky Sports (6/4 1:15pm), Solhekol was speaking about the Scottish coach after a disastrous evening at the London Stadium.

West Ham needed a result after falling to 15th in the table before the match.

In a normal season that would be a cause for concern, but alarm bells will be ringing in this campaign.

It means they’re level on points with Bournemouth who currently sit in the relegation zone.

In fact, bottom of the table Southampton are only four points adrift of them.

Newcastle put the Hammers to the sword, running away 5-1 winners.

A catalogue of defensive errors meant fans were pouring out the stadium well before the full-time whistle.

Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol has provided an update on Moyes’s future at West Ham.

It seems time might be running out for his second spell at the London Stadium.

Sky journalist discusses Moyes future at West Ham

Talking live on Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “David Moyes will be in charge for the game at Fulham on Saturday.

“There has been a lot of speculation that he will lose his job straight away, that is not the case.

“The information we are getting that it’s a game he cannot lose. That’s not going to be news for him.

“He knows that. He’s been under pressure at West Ham for a long, long time.

“He knows where West Ham are in the table, he stays for the time being but this game at Fulham he cannot lose.”

It’s now an even bigger game for Moyes at the weekend, although he could be fortunate when it comes to the opposition.

Fulham will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic after his lengthy ban was confirmed this week.

They’ll also be without Marco Silva who is serving another game in his suspension.

Fulham may have the faintest hope of a European spot this season.

However, in reality they’re the only club in the league who really have nothing to play for.

Sky Sports journalist Solkehol believes Moyes will fight another day at West Ham.

Defeat to the newly-promoted at the weekend though, and it may well be his last.

