Ally McCoist thinks Aleksandar Mitrovic's eight-game ban is long enough











Ally McCoist has now given his verdict on Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic’s eight-game ban.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist was asked about the Serbian striker’s misconduct.

It was all going so well for Fulham during their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The visitors to Old Trafford were 1-0 up with less than 20 minutes to play.

Not only that, but they had dominated proceedings against Manchester United and were deservedly in the lead.

It was Mitrovic who had given his side the lead, pouncing on a loose ball from a corner.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, the hosts should have gone level, were in not for the intervention of Willian’s arm.

Mitrovic and Marco Silva were both sent off for their reaction to Willan’s red card, leading to a triple dismissal.

Manchester United scored three times in quick succession to reach the semi-finals, and deny Fulham a trip to Wembley.

McCoist has now reflected on the length of Mitrovic’s ban, with Fulham on a three-game losing streak since his red card.

It’s likely spelled the end of their brilliant season after returning from the Championship.

McCoist reacts to Fulham star MItrovic’s ban

Asked by TalkSPORT host Lauara Woods is he felt eight games was enough, McCoist said: “It is [enough].

“I think I said just after the incident I thought six, but it’s one of those where I don’t really have a problem with eight.

“I think six to eight is probably just about spot on for me, but I don’t think it’s amazing.

“It’s so split, you look at the messages coming in, people saying it’s really, really harsh, and other people saying it’s not enough.

“My own opinion is, I said it before, I think six, I don’t really have a problem with the extra two.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Many Fulham fans would agree with McCoist that six to eight games are an appropriate ban for Mitrovic.

However, the FA have appealed the decision, believing he should unavailable for longer.

Mitrovic has also apologised for an incident earlier in the season against Arsenal when he complained to the referee.

Ironically, one of the only two games Mitrovic will still be available will be Fulham’s trip to Old Trafford on the final day of the season.

The Serbian has even been linked with a move to the Manchester club in the summer.

Fulham now face a massive battle to maintain a spot in the top ten this season without their talisman.

Carlos Vinicius is the only natural replacement, and is far from the same quality as the lethal marksman.

