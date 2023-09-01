Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridges has shared the potential business Tottenham Hotspur could do on deadline day.

Bridges was speaking live from the club’s training ground and provided all the latest information on the potential outgoings at Spurs today.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will know just how important today is for the rest of the season.

His team doesn’t need too many additions but one or two new faces wouldn’t go amiss.

Brennan Johnson looks like the most likely signing but another defender would be very useful too.

Michael Bridges has explained what business Tottenham could do to thin out their squad.

There’s plenty of interest in some of their fringe players but negotiating the best deals for each of them won’t be easy.

Bridges shares latest on Tottenham business

Speaking from the training ground, Bridges said: “It does look like it’s going to be another busy one at Tottenham but it could be a day of ifs.

“If Tottenham could loan out or sell another defender then I’m expecting one potentially to come in.

“If one or two midfielders leave then maybe one will come in. If, if, if – it’s all a game of ifs at the moment.

“Tanguy Ndombele is the one they still don’t know yet, Japhet Tanganga in talks with Augsburg on a season-long loan, [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg interest from Atletico Madrid throughout this summer and newly interest from Fulham, Eric Dier is still here, Davinson Sanchez – it looks like he’ll probably stay and wants to stay, but you never know at the last minute if a club will look at him.

“Hugo Lloris, last season’s club captain, is still here. It’s a bloated squad of around 32 or 33 players, if Spurs can move some of these on this afternoon or evening then Spurs will hope to bring a few in.”

Bridges’s update on Tottenham’s potential business will be encouraging to many Spurs fans.

The fact that this close to the deadline they still don’t know what they’re doing with Tanguy Ndombele will be concerning.

However, the excitement of potentially bringing in a couple of new signings if every player they want to move on leaves will keep fans glued to their phones right up to the deadline.