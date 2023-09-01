Sky Sports journalist Vinnie O’Connor has just shared the latest update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s future.

O’Connor is stationed outside the club’s training ground for Sky Sports News today.

He’ll be hoping to spot one exciting incoming at some point today with Ryan Gravenberch making his way to the club from Bayern Munich.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

The Dutch international appears to be the final piece of the puzzle in Liverpool’s midfield after a summer of huge change.

However, all eyes will be on one potential outgoing from Merseyside today.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s future has been heavily discussed in recent days.

Al-Ittihad are very keen on making him the start of the Saudi Pro League.

There has been no appetite to sell the forward up to this point but the figures involved might make a move too good to turn down.

Vinnie O’Connor was speaking from Liverpool’s training ground and said: “Liverpool’s position throughout all the speculation has been clear and that has been while there is no deal on the table there is no problem for them whatsoever.

“They have remained adamant that if an offer were to come in then Mo Salah isn’t for sale.

“What we know, as we reported yesterday, is that Al-Ittihad are working on a deal worth £150 million. They are willing to pay Salah around £1.5 million a week and that would make him the highest paid player in Saudi football.

“Liverpool not receiving that offer and remain adamant they are not going to sell.

“Al-Ittihad will we understand test that stance, but also test Mo Salah’s resolve and hope that the money could tempt Salah to push for a move.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool fans will want Salah’s future to be resolved as quickly as possible.

It seems impossible to imagine the club selling such an important figure this close to the end of the transfer window.

With no replacement lined up right now, it feels like the Egyptian simply has to stay at Anfield.

However, Saudi Arabia’s transfer window closing later this month means the club can’t relax even if he’s not on the move today.