Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Pau Torres in recent weeks.

Football Transfers claimed in May that Spurs will rival Juventus for the signing of the Villarreal defender this summer.

Tottenham could certainly do with bolstering their defensive ranks after an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign.

The Spurs defence was a let-down far too many times last term and really needs strengthening.

Torres would be a good shout for Tottenham, as he’s a world-class defender with plenty of experience.

However, Spurs will have a battle on their hands if they were to make a move for the ‘extraordinary‘ Spaniard.

As well as Tottenham, the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Bayern Munich are reportedly in pursuit of Torres too.

Indeed, Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that the 26-year-old has been offered to the serial Bundesliga winners.

However, in a boost for Spurs, he doesn’t seem to be a priority for Bayern. Kim Min-jae is top of their list.

‘An amazing player’

Rudy Galetti recently reported that Villarreal value Torres at around £26million.

That is a pretty low price for a player of his calibre, and as such, Tottenham ought to make a move quickly.

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have significant pull.

Let’s say they fail to land Kim and then put Torres top of their shortlist. Spurs will struggle in that case.

Therefore, Tottenham should look to intensify their interest and try to tie him down in case Bayern change their minds.

Two years ago, Unai Emery told football.london that Torres was unlike any centre-back he had managed before.

“Pau Torres is an amazing player – I think he’s top,” said the former Villarreal boss.

“I’ve been a coach in Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal and I’ve never seen a centre back like Pau Torres.

“I think he’s going to play at the highest level.

“He’s playing now in the national team but he can play in the top teams in Europe very soon.”

That’s how good he is, and with that in mind, Spurs shouldn’t waste any time in moving for him.