Sky Germany journalist drops big update on future of Tottenham star Harry Kane

Despite it being Thursday night, there’s no respite for Tottenham Hotspur fans with regards to the Harry Kane saga.

Thursday was a frantic day on this front, with Spurs reportedly accepting Bayern Munich’s bid for the England captain.

Sky Sports reported that Tottenham had agreed a deal close to £100million with the Bundesliga champions for Kane.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Since then, there have been numerous twists and turns. At one point it looked like the Spurs star may have even stayed put.

Then, one report suggested that Kane received a “significantly better offer” from another club to join in 2024 on a free.

Now, it looks like things are not only back on track regarding the Tottenham talisman and Bayern, but the finish line is in sight.

Sadly for Spurs fans, it looks like it’s going to end with Kane making the switch from Tottenham to the Allianz Arena.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has just provided an update on the state of play.

He took to Twitter to say the move to Bayern is “looking more likely now” in wake of further negotiations.

And the big news from Plettenberg is that Kane now wants to join Bayern.

Our view

Well, it looks like that’s that then.

Spurs have struck a deal with Bayern, and now the player seemingly wants to join them.

It looks like the deal will now be heading down the home straight, with terms finalised and then a medical.

Obviously it’s still all speculation, but all signs now seem to be pointing that this deal is heading that way.

Let’s see what happens in the coming hours. It’s been developing really fast, so we may well get news overnight.

Tottenham can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves if it happens. They need to quickly focus on making further reinforcements.

With the Premier League starting this weekend, they can’t afford to be without a top, first-team ready striker for too long.