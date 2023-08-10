Tottenham Hotspur are currently waiting to see whether Harry Kane will accept a move to Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs have agreed a deal close to £100million with the Bundesliga champions for Kane.

That led to many assuming that Kane’s time at Tottenham was coming to an end.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

After all, the Spurs talisman’s future at N17 has been uncertain, and he seemed keen to move on to pastures new.

However, Kane is now seemingly hesitating on a move to Bayern.

There have been reports claiming the Tottenham striker is “increasingly likely” to stay at Spurs.

Christian Falk previously reported about a “disagreement” between Tottenham and Kane over the Bayern move.

Now, he has just tweeted a dramatic twist that suggests he could be on the move next summer.

Our view

If this report is true, then it’s both good and bad news for Spurs and their fans.

Good because Kane would be staying put for another year, where his goals will obviously come in handy.

Bad because it suggests he won’t be signing a new contract and will potentially leave for free.

Tottenham stand to earn £100million from this deal if Kane leaves, which would enable them to bolster their ranks.

The prospect of Kane leaving for nothing next year would be a bitter pill to swallow for a club looking to get back to the levels of a few years ago.

Let’s see what happens in the coming hours. The Kane transfer saga has reached fever pitch, and there will be a conclusion (at some point).