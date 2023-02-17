Skubala could unleash 'dangerous' 19-year-old for Leeds v Everton - TBR View











Leeds United have two absolutely massive Premier League fixtures coming up in the next eight days.

First up, the Whites head to fellow relegation battlers Everton in a 3pm kickoff this Saturday.

Seven days later, Leeds host bottom-of-the-table Southampton at Elland Road, again in a 3pm kickoff.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Whites squad has been boosted by a number of returns to action, either confirmed or potential.

Pascal Struijk is available after recovering from concussion in last week’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are “touch and go” and could potentially return on Saturday.

Another confirmed return to action for Leeds is attacking talent Sonny Perkins.

“We’ve got Sonny Perkins back on the pitch, which is nice to see,” Skubala told Leeds Live.

This season, the 19-year-old has been in and around the first team, making three cup appearances.

Perkins has also been playing with the Under-21s this term.

However, seven goals from 11 Premier League 2 games suggests he’s outgrown that level.

‘A real talent’

Perkins is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, though he has made two matchday squads.

However, Skubala – who has worked extensively with Perkins at U21 level – could well look to him in the coming weeks.

Skubala has previously deemed Perkins a ‘dangerous’ player.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton told GiveMeSport that the youngster has been turning heads at the club.

“Leeds have been really impressed with him; he looks like he’s a real talent,” he wrote earlier this season.

Better still, Perkins is a versatile player, able to feature in any position within the front line.

While it’s unlikely he’ll start against Everton, there’s a decent chance he could come off the bench.

Let’s hope Perkins gets a chance and, if he does, he seizes the opportunity just like Gnonto has done.