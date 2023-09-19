‘Makes a big difference’: John Hartson says Celtic player reminds him of a ‘young Stiliyan Petrov’

TNT Sports pundit John Hartson raved over Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate during their Champions League game tonight.

It was a big game for Celtic as they were back in the Champions League and playing against Eredivisie title holders Feyenoord.

The Scottish Premiership side had their first European group stage game of the season away from home but started brightly.

They competed well and manager Brendan Rodgers no doubt had plenty of positives to take from the game but went into half-time 1-0 down. In the end he was substituted off around the 60th minute with the scoreline still the same. Celtic ended up losing 2-0.

John Hartson raves over Hatate

The club definitely had good moments and John Hartson spoke about how he was impressed by midfielder Hatate.

Hartson was a pundit for TNT Sports during the game and praised the Celtic player. Commentating on the game, he said: “Hatate makes a big difference. He probably looks to play the ball further forward more than the others in the midfield three.

“He drives with the ball and gives you that different option. Like a young Stiliyan Petrov, that’s what he reminds me of.”

The 25 year-old was given the start in the Champions League game against Feyenoord despite not starting in the Scottish division this season.

He is clearly seen as a top player by his manager Brendan Rodgers as he was given the start and he will have to use these opportunities to continue impressing.

Hatate is clearly also rated by those who watch the Hoops frequently like Hartson. Hopefully the 25 year-old can have a strong season for Celtic.