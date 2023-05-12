Simon Jordan stunned by how much 'frightening' Arsenal target could cost











Pundit Simon Jordan believes Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice is not worth the £100million price tag that West Ham are placing on the midfielder.

Arsenal are now seen as one of the top teams in the division after battling Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The club are looking to bolster their options and Rice is one of their top targets.

The West Ham star currently has a price tag of £120million or £100million if other clubs can offer a player as well, via Sky Sports.

This price tag has led many to discuss the midfielder, including pundit Simon Jordan, and he is not pleased with this figure.

(Getty Images)

Pundit blasts price tag of Arsenal target Declan Rice

The “frightening” England international is highly rated by many.

He is a standout player and definitely deserves to be playing for a team in Europe.

Despite this, Jordan does not believe he is worth £100million.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “This argument rages.

“I have mentioned it a number of times about the difficulty I have with suggesting that he is worth £100m.

“Of course he’s a great central midfielder. Of course he’s got bags of potential.

“I find it difficult to see. Personally I think it’s (the price tag) not a £100m player.”

The 24 year-old is an amazing defensive midfielder, who can also contribute with a few goals.

He is integral to West Ham so you can see why they want a lot of money for him.

It would most definitely take them a couple of signings to replace him.

Arsenal do have this sort of money. But they need to decide if they can still buy other players as well as Rice if they spent this much.

With the injuries they have this season, Arsenal have shown that they need to buy a few players in order to make sure they can battle in all competitions.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)