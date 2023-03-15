Report shares Arsenal star Folarin Balogun's transfer valuation amid Inter Milan links











Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has had a phenomenal season on loan in France, and Inter Milan are now keen to sign him this summer.

The 21-year-old American was always one of the most prolific strikers in the Gunners’ academy. Everyone who watched him tipped him to have a huge future in the game, but success at senior level didn’t come immediately.

However, Balogun is now showing his quality at the top level, and top clubs in Europe are keeping an eye on him.

Balogun will enter the final two years of his contract at Arsenal this summer.

The 21-year-old, who has scored more goals in Ligue 1 than Lionel Messi and Neymar this season, will want to play regularly after having a campaign as good as this one, but that won’t be easy at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard up top, while Gabriel Martinelli has also played there this season. That’s more than enough firepower, which leaves Balogun in a tricky position.

That’s probably why other clubs are interested in his signature, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Inter Milan are keen to secure a deal for the talented forward this summer.

The report claims, as translated by SportWitness, the Nerazzurri see Balogun as an ‘interesting investment.’ It has further been reported that Balgun’s current price tag stands between £17 million and £22 million, but everyone knows that figure will go up if he continues his fine form.

TBR View:

Balogun, branded as a ‘frightening‘ player, is one of Arsenal’s finest talents.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played a lot for the senior side, but following his incredible campaign in France for Reims, Arteta has to consider giving him a chance this summer.

On the flip side, Balogun’s stock has never been higher. Arsenal are guaranteed to make good money if they decide to sell him, but we’ll be shocked if he only goes for £22 million.

We think Arsenal will demand a considerably higher figure for Balogun, which would be the right thing to do if they want him gone.

