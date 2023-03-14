Simon Jordan says £80m Tottenham target could've played for Real Madrid











TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has claimed that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Wilfried Zaha could’ve played for Real Madrid.

Antonio Conte’s men have been linked with a move for Zaha over the past few weeks, with London World reporting that they have made contact with the Crystal Palace star’s representatives.

Spurs have bolstered their attacking options significantly over the past three windows by bringing in the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma.

But with Zaha’s deal set to run until the end of the season, he could be a big opportunity for Premier League sides, particularly Tottenham.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that the 30-year-old is subject to interest from Al-Ittihad, with the Saudi Arabian outfit willing to offer him a contract worth £9 million per season after tax.

Yet, Jordan has admitted that he would like to see Zaha continuing his playing career at the ‘highest level’ for now.

Jordan says Zaha could’ve played for Real Madrid

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan claimed that Zaha could have played for the likes of Real Madrid.

He said: “I do think Wilfired Zaha could’ve played for Real Madrid, he’s that good. He’s that good!”

“Who guided his career? Maybe if he had some ghastly individual like Kai Joorabchain rolling around and pushing him everywhere, then maybe he would get better opportunities,” he added.

Jordan was then asked if he thinks Zaha will lose credibility if he moves to Saudi Arabia at the end of his contract.

“Wilfired Zaha, I don’t think should go to Saudi Arabia, I don’t. I think I’d much prefer him operating at the highest level because I know he’s good enough,” he said.

“If he chooses at this stage of his career at 30-31 years of age to run after 15 million quid when he can probably get seven or eight [in England].”

He added: “If Wilfried Zaha is happy with his career, who are you, who am I and who are all of these know-nothings about what Wilfried Zaha’s real view is, to tell him what he should and shouldn’t do?”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Zaha is still operating at a very high level for Crystal Palace and he will undoubtedly attract plenty of interest, especially on a free transfer.

Palace had previously valued the Ivory Coast star at around £80 million, but he looks certain to move for free now.

Jordan makes a good point that Zaha may have missed out on sealing a huge move due to his loyalty to the Eagles.

But he would still be a brilliant addition to Tottenham’s frontline and would provide them with yet another quality forward.

With Lucas Moura set to leave on a free transfer this summer and Arnaut Danjuma struggling for minutes, Zaha could be a good opportunity for Spurs.

That will depend on who is in the dugout next season though, with doubt currently surrounding Antonio Conte’s future at the club.

