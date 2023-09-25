Simon Jordan says 24-year-old Arsenal man is a mid-table Premier League player

Simon Jordan has suggested that Eddie Nketiah is not going to score the goals to fire Arsenal to the Premier League title, insisting that he is a mid-table player.

Jordan was speaking on talkSPORT after the Gunners drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s North London derby.

Eddie Nketiah has now failed to score in any of his last three league games. The 24-year-old started up front against Spurs on Sunday, with Gabriel Jesus actually starting alongside him with neither Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard available.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nketiah did have a couple of sightings of goal. But with Arsenal’s goals coming from a Bukayo Saka and a wild clearance from Cristian Romero, the debate about how prolific the Gunners’ strikers are has started up again.

Nketiah a decent striker for a mid-table Premier League side

Nketiah and Jesus have, so far, scored three goals between them in the top-flight. And Simon Jordan believes that Nketiah is not going to lead Arsenal in a Premier League title charge.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“Nketiah is a decent player, he’s a decent mid-table Premier League player. If you’re going to try and win leagues, you’re going to need people who can score 20, 25 goals. And they haven’t got them,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think he’s a decent mid-table Premier League player. Arsenal are trying to win the Premier League. Look at the teams that are winning the Premier League. Look at Manchester City. They’ve got a merchant up top who scores 35 goals a season. Look at Liverpool previously. They’ve had Salah that can score 30 goals a season.

“He’s a decent player. I’m not criticising him.”

Arsenal face tough challenge finding a better striker

Nketiah has had to deal with a lot of criticism throughout his time in the Arsenal first-team. There have always been doubts about whether he is good enough to lead the line as the Gunners continue to improve and push into the title conversation.

He did a great job when Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious injury at last year’s World Cup. And he has scored some hugely important goals for Arsenal.

However, his tally of 16 goals in 95 Premier League games is underwhelming. Admittedly, almost two thirds of those appearances have come from the bench.

There also have to be doubts about whether Gabriel Jesus is at the level to put Arsenal in the title race. He blew a glorious chance to put the Gunners 2-0 up on Sunday.

There does not appear to be a large number of world-class strikers around right now. So finding a better goalscorer is not going to be easy for Mikel Arteta.

But you could understand if the fans felt that Arsenal needed more if they are going to seriously rival Manchester City this season.