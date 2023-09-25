‘Not good enough’: ESPN pundit slams 26-year-old Arsenal player after ‘horrendous’ first-half moment

Steve Nicol has not held back in his criticism of Gabriel Jesus after the Arsenal striker passed up the opportunity to put the Gunners 2-0 up against Tottenham on Sunday.

Nicol was speaking on ESPN after Mikel Arteta’s side drew 2-2 with Spurs at the Emirates at the weekend in an enthralling game for the neutral.

Tottenham did well to come back from behind on two occasions. But Arsenal fans will feel that they should have killed the game off shortly after Cristian Romero’s own goal broke the deadlock.

Gabriel Jesus picked the pocket of James Maddison inside the Tottenham penalty area. And the Brazilian found himself virtually one on one with Guglielmo Vicario, just inside the box.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jesus immediately took the opportunity on. However, he smashed his effort over the bar. Jesus was left with his hand on his head. And Maddison put his hand on the Arsenal striker’s arm as if he was thanking him for letting him off.

Nicol criticises Jesus after miss for Arsenal

Certainly, Nicol felt that Jesus should have done so much better with the chance.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

“Haaland doesn’t miss that chance, just the difference. If that’s Haaland, that ball is in the back of the net. Jesus cannot do what he did there. That is horrendous, not good enough,” he told ESPN.

It has been mentioned before that Jesus simply is not ruthless enough in front of goal. The Brazilian went a long time without a goal for a period of last season.

He is probably not in that elite tier of strikers. But there is absolutely no question that he is an outstanding player who lifts Arsenal when he is available.

He took his goal superbly in the week against PSV Eindhoven. And all strikers do miss chances. Even Erling Haaland had a few games last season where it seemed that the ball was never going to go in for him.

But Jesus will not need anyone to tell him that he should have done better in that moment. And that may be reflected when a similar chance presents itself in the future.