Simon Jordan defends Mikel Arteta for touchline behaviour, makes Klopp comparison











Simon Jordan has weighed in on the debate on Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics this afternoon, insisting people have short memories.

Arteta was booked last night as Arsenal beat Manchester United. It was one of the first time he’s been properly reprimanded by a referee all season. Of course, we’ve seen Richard Keys banging the drum on this all season.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT, Simon Jordan believes Arteta is getting a lot of stick for no reason, citing the fact he’s not alone in his behaviour.

“I think there’s an irritation about Arteta that I don’t know why there’d be less irritation to some of Klopp’s antics. They’re at it. They’re all at it,” Jordan said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“If an official wants to put them back in a technical area that’s their job. Get the officials to tell the manager to observe the parameters of where they should and shouldn’t be. I’ve evaluated my own view. I’ve sat and thought ‘you’re getting on my nerves Arteta, jumping around like a demented jack in a box’, but he’s no different to any of the other managers? Why should he cop any more flak?

“I’ll tell you why, because he’s ‘Jonny-cum-lately’. Arsenal have been out of fashion in terms of winning the PL and he might be getting up a few people’s noses. Wasn’t so long ago that Klopp was running up the touchline bellowing in the linesman’s face, so let’s have it right.”

TBR’s View: Arteta is frantic but Jordan is correct

Whether you like Arteta’s antics or not on the touchline, you can’t deny Simon Jordan makes a good point here about the other managers.

Klopp is as bad as anyone at times, while Pep Guardiola is hardly a saint on the sides either.

Arsenal are motoring along just nicely and the players seem to enjoy Arteta being like he is. So, as long as he doesn’t overstep the mark, he won’t be changing any time soon.