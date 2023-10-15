‘Shocked’: Barry Ferguson can’t believe Celtic never signed 30-year-old international for just £500k

Celtic’s forward areas have been the subject of much scrutiny over the past few months.

Having Kyogo Furuhashi as the main striker with just Hyeongyu Oh as backup left many fans fearing the worst in case the Japanese striker got himself injured.

In fact, Kyogo’s shoulder problem could be an issue this season should it rear its ugly head again but, thankfully, it hasn’t caused too many problems so far.

However, could Celtic have solved that problem just last summer when Australian international striker, Martin Boyle, was available? Apparently so according to Barry Ferguson.

In fact, Ferguson goes one step further and says he was shocked that Celtic or Rangers didn’t step in for him when he had a price tag of just £500k.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s another football I think, with age, he’s just getting better and better with experience. I’ve always liked Martin Boyle.

“He’s, probably the final cross or decision making, wasn’t the best but I think he’s getting better and better.

“When he moved to Saudi Arabia and I’m talking from a domestic point of view, he came back to Hibs for half a million pounds, I was shocked that Rangers or Celtic didn’t entertain that.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“He’s a player that can cause defences problems.

Does Martin Boyle have the quality to play for Celtic?

In my opinion? I don’t think so. There is no doubt Boyle is a very good striker/winger and you could argue that he could have made a decent backup for Kyogo now, but back then Celtic had Giorgos Giakoumakis who was also banging in the goals.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Boyle has blistering pace, but his scoring record is nothing to write home about. 120 goals in 463 career appearances doesn’t scream a prolific striker but when you look at the clubs he has played for, then you could say playing at Celtic may have created more opportunities for him to add to his tally.

37 goals in 88 appearances for Montrose, five goals in 64 games for Dundee, 74 in 294 appearances for Hibs and four in 19 for Al-Faisaly shows that he has had an inconsistent career in his time but he does know where the back of the net is. Boyle also has five goals in 19 for Australia. [Transfermarkt]

Plus, at £500k, it would have been a no-risk signing as he wouldn’t have commanded a huge salary either. One that missed the boat or a player that is not good enough?

I’ll go with the second option.

In other news, ‘Amazing’: Commentator was blown away with what one Celtic player did in Japan vs Canada match