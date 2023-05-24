Sheikh Jassim wants Newcastle target Neymar at Man United - journalist











Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim wants to sign reported Newcastle target and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar if he purchases the club from the Glazers.

The Brazilian is heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer. PSG ultras went as far as going to Neymar’s house to demand that he left the club before the start of next season (90min).

Newcastle and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign the 31-year-old, and Dean Jones has shared the latest on GiveMeSport.

Sheikh Jassim wants Newcastle target Neymar at Manchester United

Neymar is one of the biggest stars in world football. The Brazilian has been among the best players on the planet for years now, and he still remains the most expensive footballer of all time. His move from Barcelona cost PSG a whopping £200 million in 2017 (BBC).

Now, it looks like he is up for grabs, with journalist Graeme Bailey revealing at the start of this month that ‘PSG would want around £75 million’ to sell their Brazilian superstar this summer.

The journalist further claimed: “Newcastle United’s majority shareholders PIF have a real interest in bringing Neymar to the Premier League”.

Manchester United have also been linked, and Jones has now revealed that Sheikh Jassim, one of the men trying to purchase the club from the Glazers, is the one who wants Neymar at Old Trafford.

The journalist said: “Neymar has people putting in work right now to find him a potential new home, and the Premier League is the only league in the world that could even attempt to take on his current salary.

“I’ve always been told that his income from PSG would make any deal extremely unlikely, so I was surprised to hear United linked with him on a loan deal and taking over all his wages.

“Sheikh Jassim wants him, but it’s not plausible until the takeover goes through. This club is trying to implement pay cuts and set a wage limit. Also, Neymar plays on the left, and that’s Marcus Rashford’s ideal spot. Are they likely to risk the comfort of their best player?

“On top of that, there are always worries with him over injury and missing games, and there would be a lot of drama that follows him around, even if he is not a major problem to manage. Of everything I hear about how ten Hag wants to recruit, this does not fit.”

TBR View:

Going by Jones’ comments above, it looks like Neymar to Manchester United is only a possibility if Sheikh Jassim becomes the new owner of the club.

That hasn’t happened yet and it doesn’t look imminent either, which gives Newcastle the opportunity to make their move for Neymar if they really want him.

However, should the Magpies sign him? We don’t think so.

Neymar is 31 already and is on astronomical wages. He has had injury issues as well, missing 139 days of football already this season. That makes him a very risky signing and one Newcastle could do without this summer.

