Shearer says Arsenal target Maddison transforms Leicester

Alan Shearer has claimed that Arsenal target James Maddison transforms Leicester City when he is in the side, as he named the 26-year-old in his Premier League team of the week.

Brendan Rodgers’ men would probably prefer to be a little further away from the bottom three. However, few are probably still tipping the Foxes to be in relegation trouble.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

And it does indeed appear that Maddison is driving his side up the table. The attacking midfielder missed four Premier League games through injury from Boxing Day. And Leicester lost every single one.

He has now been back for three games. And they have taken seven points from those fixtures, with Maddison scoring twice and providing an assist.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

His latest brilliant display came on Saturday as Leicester thrashed Tottenham 4-1. And that prompted Shearer to include the England international is his team of the week.

“Leicester are a side transformed when he plays. Led by example with a goal and assist,” he told the Premier League website.

The comment may alert Gunners fans because reports on Tuesday have suggested that Arsenal do want Maddison. According to 90min, they are one of the sides keeping tabs on the player as he enters the final 18 months of his contract at Leicester.

The report noted that the Foxes are prepared to make him their highest-paid player ever. But there are also admiring glances coming from Manchester City and Tottenham.

Clearly, Maddison is enjoying his football right now. And Leicester still have an opportunity to enjoy a decent season.

However, he is 26 now. He is heading into the peak years of his career. So he will surely have his sights on playing in the Champions League and challenging for honours.

Arsenal look set to be able to offer that in the near future. And, judging by Shearer’s comments, he would be another game-changer for Mikel Arteta’s men if they could get a deal done.