Shay Given now thinks £60k-a-week Newcastle man has gone under the radar this season











Shay Given has said that Nick Pope’s move to Newcastle United has gone under the radar this season.

Given was previewing Newcastle’s clash with Arsenal on Sky Sports, with the 31-year-old goalkeeper being discussed.

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s transfer business has been absolutely excellent.

They’ve spent a fair amount of the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

However, some of the cheaper deals they’ve done have turned out to be just as important.

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Dan Burn have all been brilliant, value-for-money additions.

Newcastle’s defence has been extraordinary this campaign and has been the bedrock of their success.

Shay Given doesn’t believe Nick Pope has been given enough credit since he arrived at Newcastle.

He’s kept 13 clean sheets in the league and is conceding goals at less than a goal a game.

Given hails Newcastle goalkeeper Pope

Asked about the England international’s impact this season, Given said: “He’s been brilliant. I think he went under the radar when they signed him.

“I think £10m in the current market is not very much money at all. You see him, he’s an absolute giant walking alongside him, he’s a real presence in the goal.

“They’ve got one of the meanest defences in the league, and he’s one of the reasons behind that.

“He’s had a brilliant season and now they need to get across the line and get Champions League football which would be very, very special.”

There were question marks over whether Newcastle needed to replace Martin Dubravka at the start of the season.

Burnley’s relegation meant that Newcastle spotted a brilliant opportunity to bring Pope to St. James’ Park.

It’s turned out to be an inspired decision, with the £60,000-a-week goalkeeper leading from the back this season.

The biggest disappointment for Pope this season would be missing out on the EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

That will be easier to deal with if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League next season.

For Pope to receive praise from a Newcastle legend in Shay Given will be very encouraging.

He’s got some huge gloves to fill if he wants to match the Irishman’s legacy.

