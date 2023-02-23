Report: What Nick Pope is doing at Newcastle ahead of the cup final this weekend











Newcastle United are in with a huge chance of winning a trophy this weekend, but they will have to do so without their goalkeeper, Nick Pope.

The Englishman has been one of the best in his position in the Premier League since the start of the season. He would’ve been a guaranteed starter for the Magpies if he was available, but his red card against Liverpool last weekend has cost him that opportunity.

Pope, however, is still doing everything he can to help his side.

What Nick Pope is doing at Newcastle ahead of the cup final

Pope has looked calm and assured in almost every game since the start of the season, but something changed against Liverpool last weekend.

Perhaps, conceding two goals very early on in the game caused a lapse in concentration, and that made the Englishman handle the ball outside his penalty area.

As harsh as it was, the referee had no choice but to send him off, and that has now cost him the opportunity to start in goal in what is arguably Newcastle United‘s biggest game in a long, long time.

So what is Pope doing ahead of the cup final this weekend? Well, he’s being the model teammate by sticking with the backroom staff and acting as a coach to help prepare his deputies.

The Athletic reveal today that the Englishman approached Newcastle’s backroom staff after his red card on Saturday and asked them “how he could best prepare his understudies for this week.”

He has been seeking their advice on how he can help Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie.

Both Pope and Martin Dubravka cannot play this weekend, but the report claims that the two goalkeepers are “spending sessions acting as deputies for Karius and Gillespie, prioritising the gameplan for Sunday, while offering encouragement and advice.”

TBR View:

Pope’s unavailability is a massive blow for Newcastle.

The Magpies have the best defence in the Premier League this season, and they have their goalkeeper to thank for saving them on numerous occasions.

With Pope in goal, Newcastle would’ve gone into the game against Manchester United with tons of confidence under their belt, but with him out of the equation, fans are a bit nervous.

However, the Englishman is doing everything he can to prepare his understudies for the big game this weekend, and he deserves a lot of praise for that.

