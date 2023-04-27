'Seriously': Brighton's CEO says 40-year-old who wants the Tottenham manager's job is 'excellent'











Brighton CEO, Paul Barber has interviewed Jermain Defoe for his podcast series.

Indeed, on the latest episode of Outside The Box, Defoe has undergone a mock managerial interview with one of the best in the business in the shape of Barber.

The Brighton CEO was left very impressed by the Tottenham youth coach, stating that his answers were exactly what he would be looking for from a new manager.

It is interesting to hear that Defoe has impressed the Brighton chief in this interview. After all, he’s recently stated that he would love to get the Tottenham job after Antonio Conte left Spurs.

Barber impressed

The Brighton boss gave his verdict on Defoe after a mock interview.

“I’ll tell you what, seriously that was excellent. That was excellent. I started to get into it. Those are the answers we’d be looking for. If we had three or four hours I’d have gone a bit deeper on some of those answers such as the playing style,” Barber said.

“I think the way you answered the questions was excellent. You were selling yourself, and it’s harder for someone like you who has had such a fantastic playing career.”

Deserves a chance

If you’re impressing the Brighton CEO in a managerial interview then it’s fair to say that you deserve a chance of taking charge of a club.

Of course, while Defoe would like the Spurs job, he’s probably not going to get it. After all, he’s never been a manager before, but the next time a job comes up in the Championship, Defoe should be considered.

Barber knows a good manager when he sees one – he did appoint both Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter at Brighton, and if Defoe impressed him it’s fair to say he has an exciting future ahead of him.

