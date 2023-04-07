‘I would do well’: 40-year-old admits he would really love to manage Tottenham











Jermain Defoe has named Tottenham Hotspur as the club he would most like to manage as he tries to get into coaching.

Defoe has been taking part in a podcast series lately called Outside the Box as he chronicles his journey into management.

At the beginning of this week’s episode, Defoe was speaking about his own aspirations as a gaffer, and he was asked which club he would most like to manage.

Inevitably, the 40-year-old named Tottenham Hotspur as the club he’d most like to take charge of.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Defoe would love Spurs job

The Tottenham legend spoke about becoming the manager of Spurs.

“If I was a manager I think I would be approachable, I would be honest with the players. there will be times where you’re not going to renew someone’s contract or leave them out when they’ve played well. I think I would do well, I think I would be the new special one,” Defoe said.

“Which club do you want to manage?” Defoe was asked.

“Which club? Well, the dream would be Tottenham, you never know as a manager what opportunities you will get and that, but Tottenham,” Defoe said.

Not yet

Defoe would love to manage Spurs one day, and who knows? Perhaps he will get the chance to – just not yet.

Indeed, with no senior experience under his belt, Defoe will not be the next Tottenham manager after Antonio Conte was sacked, but don’t be too shocked if he does end up getting the job one day.

The former striker is clearly very ambitious and backs himself to do the job well, so if he can make his name at the lower levels for a few years, perhaps he could end up taking over at Tottenham further down the line.

Defoe is certainly a young coach to keep an eye on.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

