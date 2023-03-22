Serie A clubs queuing up to sign Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto











Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly attracting interest from a string of clubs in Serie A.

According to 90min, the 19-year-old’s impressive performance this season have not gone unnoticed from teams back in the player’s homeland.

Gnonto only signed for Leeds last summer.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

But he has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young prospects.

So far this season, Gnonto has 20 appearances for Leeds.

The £20,000-a-week star has scored four goals and made three assists, which is not a bad return given it’s his first season in England and he is still a teenager.

His most recent assist came in the 4-2 win over Wolves, after which Leon Osman hailed the starlet.

Gnonto has wowed with his fantastic pace and direct dribbling.

90min say that Gnonto’s emergence has piqued the interest of several Italian clubs.

Apparently, Juventus, AS Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta are all keen on the electric youngster.

Interestingly and perhaps ominously for Leeds fans, it is stated in the report that a move to Italy would appeal to Gnonto.

Despite being born in Verbania and spending a number of years in Inter Milan’s academy, Gnonto never actually played a senior game in his homeland.

Leeds must hang on to Wilfried Gnonto this summer, as huge Serie A interest is revealed

Leeds need to try and keep hold of Gnonto this summer.

It feels as though selling him after just one season would be a massive gamble.

Because Gnonto has shown signs of becoming a top class player in the future. And his market value could sky-rocket over the next year or two.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It’s possible one of these clubs will come in with a big offer this summer.

But Leeds ought to resist, assuming Gnonto does not push for an exit.

Of course, if Leeds suffer relegation, the situation will become complicated. There will surely be very little chance of him wanting to stay to play in the Championship.