'Terrific': PL pundit seriously impressed by Wilfried Gnonto for Leeds v Wolves today











Leeds and Wolves played out a breathtaking encounter in the Premier League today as the battle near the bottom intensified.

Leeds had got themselves into what looked like an unassailable 3-0 lead at Molineux. However, Wolves had different ideas as they rallied and came roaring back into the game with Adama Traore at the forefront of things.

For Javi Gracia, seeing his side play better in the attacking third was just what he’d asked after the last game. And while there’ll be worries this time defensively, Gracia can have few complaints in terms of attacking intent.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League Productions, pundit Leon Osman was impressed once more with Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto, especially in the first 45 minutes.

“Gnonto’s been terrific, and Harrison pops up with what could be a vital goal. It shook Wolves for a while, they were on the back foot. Wolves have grown back into that half to make it a little bit more even,” Osman said.

Gnonto has been one of the revelations of the season so far. Since signing on at Elland Road, the Italian youngster has impressed massively, going from strength to strength.

TBR’s View: Gnonto is a real find for Leeds United

Every so often, a club comes across and then buys a player who you can’t quite believe. Gnonto is that man for Leeds United.

They’ve landed him for a bargain price and he is only going to get better and better.

For Leeds, any hopes they do have of staying up are going to sit with Gnonto and the rest of the Leeds attacking players. If they can find their form and keep sticking the goals in, then there’s every chance the Whites stay up.

Come the summer, though, Leeds could face an almighty fight to keep hold of Gnonto.