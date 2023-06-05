Sergio Reguilon sends message to £27m Tottenham player after saying goodbye to fans











Sergio Reguilon has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur teammate Giovani Lo Celso after his loan spell at Villarreal came to an end.

The Argentinian international took to Instagram after their final game of the season against Atletico Madrid yesterday.

Giovani Lo Celso made his 22nd and final league appearance during a season-long stay at El Madrigal.

It’s not been the easiest season of Lo Celso’s career after making the switch from Spurs last August.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

After starting the season well, he picked up a small knock in October.

He missed three games but rushed back on the eve of the World Cup and picked up a much more significant injury.

Lo Celso was ruled out of the tournament and had to watch from the sidelines as his teammates lifted the trophy.

The 27-year-old was with the squad throughout the tournament, with Lionel Messi even saying at the time he wanted him to be part of the squad.

Sergio Reguilon – who was also playing in La Liga – has responded to Lo Celso’s message ahead of their return to Tottenham.

With Ange Postecoglou looking like the most likely candidate to become Spurs manager, it will be interesting to see if either player features in his plans.

Reguilon responds to Tottenham teammate Lo Celso on Instagram

Posting on social media after his final appearance of the season, Lo Celso said: “Another season goes. Good moments and others not so good, but always facing the challenges as a new learning experience.

“Thank you very much Villarreal for letting me be part of such a special year as the Centenary Year.

“Thanks to those of you who have always supported me unconditionally. Time puts everything in its place.”

Reguilon replied to his Tottenham colleague’s post and said: “Great Gio.”

Sergio Reguilon sends message to Tottenham teammate Giovani Lo Celso. Cr. (locelsogiovani) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £27m man may still have a future at Spurs but he’s also a very saleable asset.

His reputation in La Liga suggests that a Spanish club is likely to be keen to sign him for the right price this summer.

Reguilon and Lo Celso didn’t fit into Antonio Conte’s system at Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, Postecoglou prefers a 4-3-3 formation that both players could easily slot into.

It will be interesting to see if either player is given their chance when pre-season rolls around.

Show all