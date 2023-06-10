‘Sensational potential’: Arsenal now reportedly want a player Ilkay Gundogan thinks will be unreal

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Interestingly, Havertz isn’t the only German international the Gunners have been linked with this summer.

Indeed, the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, and interestingly, Gundogan is a big fan of Havertz.

The City star has gone on the record to speak about Havertz in the past when he was on international duty, claiming that the attacker is an exceptionally good player who has sensational potential.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Gundogan a big fan of Havertz

The German has spoken highly of his international teammate in the past.

“Technique-wise, Kai is exceptionally good,” Gundogan said.

“I think it’s great that he had the courage at his age to take the step abroad.

“He has already played many good games for Chelsea, but it’s normal that not everything can work out in the first season.

“He has sensational potential and will make a big statement in the Premier League.”

Not showing it

Gundogan said a few years ago that Havertz has sensational potential, but sadly, we’ve not seen enough of it lately.

Yes, he scored the winning goal in a Champions League final in 2021, but other than that one memorable moment, Havertz really hasn’t done all that much at Chelsea.

To be fair, it’s been difficult for any Chelsea player to really make a mark in recent years amid so much turbulence off the pitch, but still, you would expect more from a player who once cost £75m.

Mikel Arteta could work his magic with Havertz and turn him into the player Gundogan once said he could be, but, so far, he has flattered to deceive in England.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images