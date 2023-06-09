Arsenal have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks for league and cup glory next term.

The Gunners came so close to winning the title last season, but ran out of steam at the home straight.

Nonetheless, Arsenal showed amazing improvement and will feel confident about getting silverware next term.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, the Gunners must strengthen considerably, as many of their direct rivals will be doing the same.

Obviously Declan Rice is reportedly a huge transfer target for Arsenal this summer.

However, other big names have been doing the rounds with regards to a potential Gunners move.

One of those is Ilkay Gundogan, who has been nothing short of sensational for Manchester City this season.

Spanish outlet Marca – via Sport Witness – claims that Arsenal have ‘just opened’ talks with Gundogan.

As per the report, the Gunners couldn’t do so before he entered the final month of his contract.

Mikel Arteta is said to believe the signing of the 32-year-old would help the team ‘take a leap in quality’.

Not only that, but the Spaniard also ‘knows him well’ from the time when he worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Gundogan apparently has four options: Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, or a renewal with Man City.

Our view

Gundogan is, in Pep Guardiola’s words, “one of the best players I ever trained in my career in terms of the whole package”.

But obviously we all know that. We’ve seen Gundogan work his magic for City, who are on the brink of the treble this year.

If the Citizens defeat Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, they’ll have equalled the legendary Manchester United side of 1998-99.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to where Gundogan may go. However, you’d think Arsenal have a great chance of landing him.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gundogan would be reunited with Arteta, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and he’d have a new challenge on his hands.

Obviously Arsenal are now back in the big time, but getting them over the line will be the challenge. Gundogan may well fancy that.