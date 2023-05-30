'Sensational' Leeds loanee now expected to return to the club after their relegation











Winger Daniel James is expected to return to Leeds United after spending the season on loan at Fulham.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared more details on who may be staying or going at Elland Road this summer.

Relegation was confirmed on Sunday after a heart-breaking 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Even a victory wouldn’t have been enough due to results elsewhere.

It’s yet to be decided whether or not Sam Allardyce will still be in charge next season.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He only picked up one point from his four games at the helm of the club.

Whoever is in the dugout next season has a huge job on their hands rebuilding the squad.

However, Daniel James looks set to re-join Leeds having been at Fulham this season.

It was an interesting decision from Jesse Marsch to allow him to leave at the end of the summer transfer window.

The move didn’t pay off for either party and the £25m winger now has a big decision to make on his future.

James to return to Leeds after Fulham loan

The report from the Daily Mail suggests who might stay or leave this summer.

They believe that, ‘A Championship squad would continue to feature experienced players such as Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Adam Forshaw but also young players such as Joe Gelhardt, Archie Gray, Sam Greenwood and Charlie Cresswell.

‘Dan James is also expected to return from his loan spell at Fulham.’

The ‘sensational’ winger has been a bit-part player under Marco Silva throughout the campaign.

James would sometimes not even feature in Fulham’s matchday squad but did feature 20 times for them in the league.

He scored against Manchester United and Everton to help the Whites finish 10th on their return to the Premier League.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fulham are likely to let James return to Leeds given the price they would likely demand to sell him.

They would want to avoid making too big a loss on a player who was a big outlay back in 2021.

Leeds already have plenty of young wingers who could benefit from a season in the Championship.

So, although James won’t be making his move to West London permanent, he could end up moving on later on in the transfer window if the right bid arrives.

Show all