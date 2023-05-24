'Sensational': Manager Leeds reportedly could hire absolutely adores forgotten Elland Road star











According to The Athletic, Graham Potter is in the running to become the new manager of Leeds United if the Whites manage to stay up this season.

Of course, the Yorkshire club face an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League this term, but if they do, they will target Potter to become their next manager.

That news may get something of a mixed reaction in West Yorkshire after Potter’s terrible spell at Chelsea, but there’s one man who may be very happy to hear this news.

We’re talking about Dan James.

The Welshman is still on Leeds’ books and will likely be returning to the Whites after his loan spell with Fulham ends next week, and he could find his career at Elland Road revitalised under Potter.

Indeed, Potter was, of course, James’ manager at Swansea for a time and his performances under Potter where what earned him that move to Manchester United.

Potter himself is a big fan of James, going on the record to praise him at Swansea.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Potter a fan of James

The then-Swansea boss had good things to say about James.

“He’s got lots to work on but he had an end-product today and I thought he was sensational,” said Potter

“The ability to sprint repeatedly, it’s as high a level as you’re going to see.”

James came in for some rough treatment from Brentford defenders and Potter said: “Dan’s courage is incredible, to not only have the ability to do it, but to ride the challenges. He’s a top player.”

Second chance

Dan James’ career at Leeds seemed to be winding down, but now, he could get a second chance with the club if Potter comes in.

Of course, a lot of dominoes need to fall for Leeds to first stay up and then to appoint Potter, but it does sound like a possibility to an extent.

If Potter does come in, don’t be shocked if he finds a role for James in his Leeds team.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

