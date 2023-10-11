‘Secret’ Tottenham youngster now named as one of the best prospects in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore has now been named as one of the most promising talents in the Premier League.

The 16-year-old winger has been named as Spurs’ representative in The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2023’.

Photo by Angel Martinez – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The list compiles the best prospect at each Premier League side, and Moore is said to be the shining star at Tottenham.

The Guardian described Moore playing a recent under-17s Premier League cup final as the moment ‘the secret was out’.

The forward scored twice in a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest and the game was televised on Spurs’ TV channel.

Given his progress, Moore then went on to make his debut for Tottenham under-21s in April at the age of just 15.

Mikey Moore then signed a new contract with Tottenham in June amid interest from plenty of rivals.

Clearly Tottenham do have a huge talent on their hands, and fans may already be excited to see Moore work with Ange Postecoglou.

The manager has a reputation for being excellent at progressing youngsters at his clubs in the past.

Tottenham were very keen to keep Mikey Moore

Moore is said to be best when deployed as either an attacking midfielder or a winger at Spurs thus far.

A brief known to one James Maddison.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Maddison will no doubt be an excellent role model for any young player coming through the academy in the coming years.

And Spurs fans will be very happy to hear some of Maddison’s comments whilst away with England this week.

The 26-year-old has expressed his surprise at just how quick he feels at home at his new club.

Maddison pointed to an excellent atmosphere under Postecoglou at the side this season.

And that will bode well for the likes of Mikey Moore being introduced into the Tottenham first team in the future.