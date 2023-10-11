James Maddison shares what he’s found really strange after joining Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison has now admitted that he’s been very surprised at how quickly he’s settled at his new club.

Maddison was speaking to talkSPORT during the international break and took the time to wax lyrical about his start at Tottenham.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The England midfielder mentioned that Ange Postecoglou had been a very calming presence since arriving.

However, Maddison did quickly point out that things won’t always be rosy at Tottenham this season.

He said: “We have had a really good start and like I’ve said on numerous occasions now, when you go into a new club it can sometimes take a little bit of time to adapt and stuff but it hasn’t really.

“I feel like I’ve been at Spurs for ages, which is a weird kind of feeling!

“But it just kind of fits. The new manager has helped as well, so everything is good really.

“We have started the season well, we know it’s a long old season and there is going to be bumps in the road.

“Especially this early into the new manager’s project which is what he is trying to build but we have got off to a pretty good start and I just hope it can continue.”

Maddison is aware of how quickly things can change at Tottenham

Although he’s being questioned on his start at Spurs, Maddison must have all of his attention on his time with England right now.

Despite his club form over the years, the 26-year-old has failed to win a permanent spot under Gareth Southgate.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Moreover, it has felt that the England manager has had some reservations over the former Leicester City man.

Maddison has been a high-profile absentee in the past.

However, given how quickly Maddison has started at Tottenham, it is hard for Southgate to ignore him now.

The midfielder does now have a huge opportunity to cement his place around the England XI with crucial tournaments on the horizon.

And his Spurs boss Postecoglou would be the first man to point out that he’s ready for the role.