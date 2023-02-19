Sean Dyche singles Wilfried Gnonto out for praise after Everton's win over Leeds











Everton manager Sean Dyche has singled out Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto for praise.

Dyche was speaking after Everton’s huge 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Leeds yesterday.

The game was decided by an emphatic strike from captain Seamus Coleman.

The Irishman gambled on Illan Meslier being out of position, before hitting a venomous strike from an almost impossible angle.

Both sides had chances, but struggled to convert them, a trend that’s been apparent all season.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Michael Skubala was in caretaker charge for the third match in a row, after earning a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Yesterday’s match arguably more important than the double-header against their fierce rivals.

Unfortunately, they simply couldn’t find a way past Jordan Pickford and Everton’s stern defence.

Sean Dyche was quick to praise Wilfried Gnonto after the match, but also insisted Coleman dealt expertly with the Leeds man.

The Italian international couldn’t add to his tally of goals this season as Skubala’s side dropped into the relegation zone.

Dyche singles out Leeds man Gnonto for praise

Speaking after the game, Dyche was heaping praise on his experienced full-back, but found time to mention Gnonto.

“Gnonto’s been playing very well for them, and he [Coleman] shut him down very quickly,” Dyche said.

Gnonto wasn’t expected to play such a key role for the first team when signed from FC Zurich last summer.

It’s taken him next to no time to adjust to playing in the Premier League since his debut in October.

Skubala has since said that Gnonto could play a huge role in keeping his side in the top flight.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There’s plenty of expectation on the 19-year-old, but he’s never appeared to let that faze him.

His international experience would have surely helped with that, having been handed his debut at such a young age.

Gnonto’s potential is there for all to see, and everyone at Leeds, and even opposition bosses like Sean Dyche can see it.

It’s now up to the club to make the right call when it comes to choosing which manager will keep them in the Premier League.

Whatever decision they make, the person in charge is likely to rely heavily on Gnonto to lead that charge.

Show all