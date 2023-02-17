Wilfried Gnonto backed to play 'huge role' in Leeds survival battle











Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto will have a “huge role” under Michael Skubala in the coming months, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, believes the 19-year-old’s quality and form could prove the difference in the Whites’ relegation battle.

Gnonto joined Leeds last summer from FC Zurich for a reported £1.8million, penning a £16,000-a-week deal until 2027.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jesse Marsch initially claimed the Italian wasn’t ready for the Premier League at this moment in time.

However, Gnonto quickly rose up the pecking order and has been one of Leeds’ standout players this season.

Now, with Marsch gone and Skubala in interim charge, O’Rourke reckons Gnonto will be in the spotlight even more.

“He’s going to have a huge role to play under whoever the new Leeds manager is,” he wrote on GiveMeSport.

“And his quality and his form could be the difference between Leeds staying up and going down.”

Talisman

Gnonto has been sensational for Leeds so far this season, quickly becoming an Elland Road fan favourite.

He has two goals and one assist from 11 Premier League outings and four goal contributions in two FA Cup appearances.

With Rodrigo Moreno currently on the sidelines, Gnonto has found form at just the right time.

Leeds have two absolutely crucial relegation six-pointers coming up, against Everton and Southampton.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Obviously we can’t put too much pressure on a teenager in his first season in the Premier League.

That’s why it’s so important that the whole Leeds squad needs to be fully focused and working hard for the cause.

Hopefully the Elland Road players will get good results in their next two games and get away from the danger zone.