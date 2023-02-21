Sean Dyche must now unleash 19-year-old Everton attacker, he’s yet to make his Premier League debut - opinion











With six points out of the last possible nine, Everton have generated a little momentum since Sean Dyche’s January appointment, securing back-to-back home victories for the first time this season against Arsenal and Leeds United.

While the Toffees can enjoy the recent upturn in results, questions remain regarding where Everton’s goals are going to come from for the remainder of the campaign.

Centre-back James Tarkowski scored the winner against the Gunners, while Seamus Coleman bailed the Blues out against Leeds, meaning that Everton’s defenders have scored as many goals in the last three games as the club’s forwards have scored all season.

However, as Michael Ball reports in the Liverpool Echo, Everton U21’s attacker Stanley Mills could be Sean Dyche’s secret weapon and provide an additional threat up-front that the squad currently lacks.

It is a worrying statistic, and should Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain sidelined for a significant period, Dyche’s options would be reduced to the out-of-form Neal Maupay and the inexperienced Ellis Simms.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Mills could be Dyche’s secret weapon at Everton

An early goal in the 1-1 draw with Spurs last Friday made it nine goals in fifteen appearances for Paul Tait’s side this season, form that could surely see the winger promoted to the senior squad.

Such an unknown quantity may just be what Sean Dyche’s stunted attack requires, and the Everton boss was in attendance to see the 19-year-old open the scoring with just two minutes on the clock against Spurs U21’s.

Photo by Emma Simpson – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Having travelled with the first-team to the pre-season tour of the USA last summer, Mills has some experience with the senior setup, and made his professional debut in the 1-0 EFL Cup win over Fleetwood Town earlier this season.

However, the youngster is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Toffees, but with the January transfer window now closed and the Anthony Gordon money unspent, I think the option of promoting Mills to the senior squad should be explored.