Sean Dyche left blown away by 20-year-old Everton youngster in pre-season

Everton manager Sean Dyche has been left very impressed by young attacker Lewis Dobbin this summer.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about Everton’s search for a goal scorer this summer.

Sean Dyche guided Everton away from the relegation zone again last season but it was a real struggle.

He had to tighten up their leaky defence while also trying to find a source of goals.

Dyche was indebted to the likes of Jordan Pickford for keeping them in the league towards the end of the campaign.

However, no solution has been found up front, with Dwight McNeil ending last season as their top goal scorer with seven goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness issues are now a long-term issue, while Neal Maupay hasn’t scored a competitive goal since September.

In an effort to find a solution at Everton, Dyche has taken a close look at youngster Lewis Dobbin.

The 20-year-old has featured regularly in pre-season after a loan spell at League One Derby County.

Now, he could be about to make an impact in the Premier League.

Dyche impressed with Everton youngster Dobbin

The report from The Athletic says that out of all the youngsters Dyche has looked at this summer, Dobbin has impressed him the most.

Against both Bolton and Stoke in pre-season, he’s done well although Everton only scored once between both games.

They go on to say that the expectation was for Dobbin to go out on loan again this summer.

However, Dyche has been made to think about after the 20-year-old has caught the eye in their recent friendlies.

Everton are trying to sign more attacking players this summer.

El Bilal Toure was a key target, however, he’s now off to Atalanta to replace the departing Rasmus Hojlund.

Amadou Onana scored the goal against Stoke on Saturday and The Toffees need him and his fellow midfielders to chip in with more goals next season.

Dobbin only has three Premier League appearances to his name, but Dyche may give the Everton youngster his chance next season.

Right now, he seems like the best option considering the issues Everton’s other forwards are facing.