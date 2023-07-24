Everton are still fighting to sign 21-year-old, talks to happen this week

Everton are still pursuing a deal to sign 21-year-old Almeria striker El Bilal Toure.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who says they are in a race with Serie A side Atalanta.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Romano shared that negotiations will continue next week in order to conclude a deal.

Romano said: “Understand Everton are still pushing to sign El Bilal Touré while Atalanta are on it too.”

“Both clubs are in the race, fighting to sign Almeria striker.”

“Negotiations will continue next week to get it done.”

This news will come as a relief to Everton fans who will be very keen to see a striker arrive in this window.

The side suffered when main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin was injured last season.

The England striker featured in just 17 Premier League games last year and was hampered by consistent issues.

Moreover, the likes of Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms did not have the firepower to adequately replace Calvert-Lewin.

Bilal Toure, who reportedly holds a £35m price tag, could be a huge boost to Everton’s project under Sean Dyche.

The 21-year-old earned a lot of plaudits for his La Liga performances last year for Almeria.

Fellow Premier League side West Ham have also been credited with interest but it seems it’s now a race between Everton and Atalanta.

Everton in a race with Atalanta for Toure

A fee of around £35m may come as a surprise to Everton fans who are aware of the club’s financial constraints in this window.

Money is reportedly very tight at the club this summer and any business may potentially need to be balanced by a big sale.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Everton’s only permanent arrival thus far has been the free transfer of 38-year-old Ashley Young.

Coupled with yesterday’s loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma, the club are still yet to part with a significant transfer fee.

Whether the club’s situation has changed to sanction such a deal for Bilal Toure remains to be seen.

However, with Romano reporting that the Merseyside club are pushing, there’s reason for optimism.

Dyche and Everton will be very keen to avoid a relegation race this year after last season’s struggles.

And you would think that a new centre-forward would be central to that.