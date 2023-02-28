Seamus Coleman has revealed his votes for FIFA's The Best Awards











The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 took place in Paris last night and Everton captain Seamus Coleman contributed his thoughts on the world’s top three male footballers of the past year.

As captain of the Republic of Ireland, the veteran right-back was eligible to cast his vote at the prestigious ceremony, with five points awarded to the first-choice player, three to second place and one to third.

The votes of each captain from a FIFA recognised country are collected and there was no surprise as to who came out on top, with Coleman’s first choice receiving the celebrated accolade.

Coleman reveals FIFA awards votes

After captaining Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup since 1986, 35-year-old Lionel Messi lifted the iconic Jules Rimet trophy at his fifth and likely last attempt in December, and was deservedly recognised at last night’s ceremony, claiming the award for the second time.

Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Coleman also recognised the accomplishments of Kylian Mbappe who finished in second place in both the overall rankings and in the Everton captain’s individual vote. It is not the first time that Mbappe has finished second to his PSG teammate, having lost the World Cup final in Qatar despite scoring two goals in a thrilling encounter.

The Everton right-back once faced the 24-year-old French superstar in an international friendly, where France would be the eventual 2-0 victors over the Republic of Ireland.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

A fellow French international claimed third spot, as Karim Benzema received both Coleman’s vote as well as claiming third place in the overall rankings.

The Real Madrid forward enjoyed a stellar season in front of goal for the La Liga giants, as the 35-year-old scored 44 goals as Los Blancos hoovered up both domestic and European trophies, ending the 2021/22 season as league title holders and Champions League winners.

Few would argue with the selections Coleman made, and his choices were clearly echoed by his peers as the top three recipients of last night’s award ceremony undoubtedly deserved the recognition.