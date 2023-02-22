Everton captain Seamus Coleman names three players that 'are the future' of the club











After netting the only goal of the game, Seamus Coleman was straight behind the cameras praising his fellow teammates namely three in particular who he said are ‘the future’ of Everton.

The three players in question: Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Nathan Patterson.

Patterson signed just over 12 months ago from Rangers for a fee believed in the region of £16 million was brought in to replace the ageing Seamus Coleman, and at the start of the season he began as the club’s first choice right back.

“Those boys are the future and I’m here to support them every single day in training,” said Coleman to the Daily Mail.

“What I want is Everton Football club to be successful and I’ve seen enough quality in the boys to know that they can come in at any given time. Patto was excellent for the first seven games.

“But I’m a fighter. I want to play; they want to play and we’ll push each other in the right way.

“When they do play, and that time will come, I’ll be there to support them every single step of the way, there’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Still very young at only 21 years old, Patterson has a lot to learn and Coleman is the perfect role model for the Scot. After starting the opening seven games of the season, Coleman was reduced to his only appearance in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood Town and was probably thinking his playing days might be coming to an end.

After Everton’s 1-0 win over West Ham in September, Patterson picked up an ankle injury which kept him out for the next five Premier League games and since then a knee injury in the humiliating defeat at home to Brighton in January has meant that Coleman has now surpassed 400 appearances for Everton.

In Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey, Coleman believes that Everton have two other players that can step up into the right-back role if needed.

Seamus Coleman praises young Everton trio

Primarily centre-backs, Godfrey and Holgate have both played at full-back for Everton, but should be seen as the future of Everton’s defence. However, with rumours linking Mason Holgate away in January, his story could be one that Coleman cannot prevent.

With Everton’s current financial struggles, they will be looking at players they can move on for profit and Mason Holgate who was signed for £2m in 2015 fits the bill, and at 26 years of age, Holgate himself will want clarification on his future.

Ben Godfrey, like Patterson, started the opening game of the season but a freak leg break halted his progression, and due to his injury Conor Coady was signed on loan for the season and has played every minute of Premier League football since his arrival.

Signed in the summer of 2020 from Norwich, Godfrey has played in 58 of the 80 Premier League games he has been available for and is seen as Everton’s centre-back for the foreseeable future and alongside him, Jarrad Branthwaite could be his long-term partner.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a very successful season-long loan at PSV Eindhoven.

TBR View: Godfrey and Branthwaite are the future of Everton’s defence

Ben Godfrey and Jarrad Branthwaite should be Everton’s first choice centre-backs in two seasons time. James Tarkowski and Conor Coady are both fantastic defenders and leaders, but in Godfrey and Branthwaite we have two athletic defenders who are comfortable with both feet and that is hard to find now.

Mason Holgate has the potential to be a good defender, but if someone came in with a bid and we could use that to strengthen in other places. I would seriously consider it.