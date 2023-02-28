Seaman expects Arsenal target James Maddison to leave Leicester











David Seaman has suggested on his Seaman Says podcast that what James Maddison can do is rare, and added that he is not expecting the attacking midfielder to be at Leicester City next season – amid links with Arsenal.

Maddison is enjoying an unbelievable campaign from a personal point of view. He has nine goals and five assists in the Premier League for the Foxes.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The problem is that he has had one or two issues with injury. And when is unavailable, Brendan Rodgers’ side tend to lose.

Seaman backs Arsenal target Maddison to move on

In fact, Leicester have lost six of the last seven games he has missed in the Premier League, with the latest coming at the weekend as the Gunners beat the Foxes.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Of course, Mikel Arteta would have probably been relieved to see Maddison miss the game. According to recent reports from 90min, Arsenal are monitoring the England international.

And Seaman believes that his days at the King Power Stadium are probably numbered at this stage.

“There’s no doubting that he’s a top-quality player. And he can produce that little bit of magic. That’s rare. I’d be surprised if he’s still at Leicester after the end of this season,” he told Seaman Says.

Arsenal definitely need to strengthen further in the summer. The Gunners look to be on course to secure a return to the Champions League next season. And thus, they need further quality in several areas.

Maddison is clearly a player who has the potential to be playing much higher up the table. And the chance to join the Gunners will surely appeal to the 26-year-old.

For Arsenal, they would be landing a player who has an outstanding record in the top-flight. He has been directly involved in 72 goals in 150 games in the Premier League. And he is now coming into his peak.

He may be wary of joining a team which cannot guarantee him regular game-time. But there is no doubt that it is a brilliant time to join Arsenal.